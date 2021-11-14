Search

14/11/2021

Woodie’s Nenagh store awarded two Woscars

The ‘Woscars’ - Woodie’s Oscars – applauds the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of Woodie’s 35 stores

Store of the Year - Service award for Woodie's Nenagh

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Everyone at Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden have been celebrating this week. The annual award ceremony, the ‘Woscars’ - Woodie’s Oscars – applauds the exceptional team and individual contributions across each of the Woodie’s 35 stores, e-store and Support Office.


Woodie’s Woscars builds on the culture of catching colleagues doing the right thing and recognising them for it, which is an area that Woodie’s has placed huge importance on in recent years. The event took place online this year and in 2020, in place of the annual black-tie Oscars-style event at Croke Park.


Woodie’s Woscars was introduced in 2018 to support Woodie’s continued Great Place to Work journey. An exhaustive nominations process takes place to reach the final shortlist in each of the 23 categories. These vary from store wide recognition like best sales growth, or Garden Centre of the year, to acknowledgement of individual efforts like the till colleague or store manager of the year. Being the name pulled from the golden envelope is the highest praise anyone at Woodie’s can receive.


It was Nenagh who received the Woscar for L&D Store of the Year following high compliance for health & safety and induction training, combined with local on-the-job training plans. They also walked away with the Woscar for Service Store of the Year.
Based directly on customer feedback through customer surveys, Woodie's Nenagh was named Service Store of the Year for consistently high customer experience scores and feedback over the past 12 months.
The deserving Woscar winners were all announced to the wider Woodie’s community on WorkVivo, Woodie’s internal communications platform.


The Woodie’s leadership team recorded the announcements which played out live to all colleagues every morning, and a member of the leadership team then met the winning colleagues in their store to deliver the awards in person.

Team Leader of the Nenagh store Una Grant said: “We are delighted to have won two Woscars in Nenagh. We have a very inspiring and enthusiastic team here in and Customer Service is always a priority in the store. The Woscar win for Service Store of the Year means so much to the team and is great recognition for all the hard work and the excellent relationships we have built with our customers.

"We also strongly believe in giving the team all the skills they need to help develop themselves, which helps the customer and the store, so we are very proud to also be awarded L&D Store of the Year.”


CEO of Woodie’s Declan Ronayne said: “What a year 2021 has been for Woodie’s. Our colleagues have pulled together as a team to ensure that we can deliver unbeatable service to our customers.


“The Woodie’s Woscars is our way of recognising and celebrating the outstanding efforts and achievements of our colleagues.

It’s quite an honour to be nominated by your own team members and a pleasure to see your name in lights on our long list and short lists of nominees. A huge well done to all of our Woscars winners and to the nominees, the leadership team at Woodie’s faced tough deliberations choosing our winners as the standard was so high – thank you all for your hard work. I would also like to thank our suppliers who help make these awards happen, we appreciate your support.”

