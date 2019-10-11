Well known entertainment personality Gerry Sinnott passes away

The death has occurred of Gerry Sinnott, Rathfarnham, Dublin / Nenagh, Tipperary, a man very well known in the entertainment industry.

Gerry Sinnott, formerly of the Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Gerry took his final bow yesterday Thursday. Late of Rathfarnham, Dublin and Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, he passed peacefully and bravely, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray, Co Wicklow.

Gerry was the beloved father to Tara, Fiona and Shane and will be forever loved and sadly missed by all his loving family including his siblings Eileen, Dolores, Therese and Tommy. Loyal, kind and generous, Gerry was a friend to many and will be missed by all of the lives he touched, especially in the entertainment business where he was so highly regarded.

Gerry will be reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, Templeogue Village, this Friday afternoon from 3.30pm with removal to The Church of The Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 5:00pm. Funeral mass will take place in Rathfarnham, Saturday morning at 11:00am with burial thereafter to Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford.

Donations appreciated for the activities department at Cairnhill Nursing Home, which will be happily used to entertain the residents in Gerry's name. Donations can be made via the family or donation box located in the church. All further enquiries to Massey Bros. Templeogue, 01-4907601.

May he rest in peace.