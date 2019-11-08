Tipp hurlers to tog out for Stars in Their Eyes on Saturday evening

RTE's Marty Morrissey will be the MC for the night at The Dome

The Tipperary GAA Supporters Club is hosting a fundraiser for the Tipperary Senior Hurling All Ireland Champions 2019 and Camogie Team by staging “Stars In Their Eyes” at The Dome, Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday night.



The evening will be compered by the very high profile sports presenter Marty Morrissey and celebrity judges are sports pundit and former Tipperary goalkeeper Brendan Cummins; TV, radio and entertainment personality Mairead Ronan; nd Tipperary country singer Louise Morrissey.



The 12 acts will include members of the present Tipperary senior hurling and senior camogie team, former players, present management and county board.



The team and the cups will be there on the night.



Tickets are now available for what promises to be a great evening of celebration, entertainment and competition and are selling fast. They are available at Lar na Pairce Thurles, Elverys Sports outlets in Thurles, Clonmel and Nenagh and through Eventbrite at this link:

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/stars-in-their-eyes-tickets-74711481051?aff=eand

The Tipperary Senior Hurler of the Year, as chosen by Tipperary Supporters Club members, will be announced and presentation to the winner.

Don’t miss out – Get your tickets now. Tickets priced at €25.



Many thanks to Pinergy who are the main sponsor and all the sponsors and supporters of the event.

For any queries and further details please contact any of the following:

Billy Coman Secretary Tipperary Supporters Club 086 2535083 Event Committee Members: Bernie Maher 0879509533, Christina Millea 0857522834 John Carew 0868317591, Philip Tierney 086 3852040