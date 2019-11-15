10 year-old Caitlín donates her hair to Rapunzel Foundation for the third time  

A 10 year-old Rathgormack National School student has donated her lovely blonde hair for the third time to the Rapunzel Foundation that helps children and teenagers who suffer hair loss.

Fifth class student Caitlín McCarthy from Clondonnell, Rathgormack recently made the latest donation of 14 inches of her ponytail after growing her hair for the past two years.

Caitlín, who is daughter of Ann Marie and Sean McCarthy, first grew her hair extra long to donate it to the Rapunzel Foundation's ponytail campaign in 2015.

She decided to do this selfless act as her aunt Tracy Walsh was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer at the time. Tracy, a native of Clonmel who lived in Fethard with her family, sadly passed away in 2016 but Caitlín continued to honour her memory by generously donating her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation again in 2017 and in late September this year.

The Rapunzel Foundation is a charitable organisation that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss.

Hair is collected through the Rapunzel Foundation's Ponytail Campaign, where people commit to growing their hair 14 inches or longer with the view to their hair being sent to help make much needed wigs to improve the lives of children and teenagers living with hair loss.

The Rapunzel Foundation can be contacted at (051) 420508 or info@rapunzelfoundation. com