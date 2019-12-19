Cahill calls on Minister to act on Upperchurch windfarm project

Deputy Jackie Cahill T.D. is calling on Minister Richard Bruton to take action to expedite permission for access to the National Grid by the planned windfarm in Upperchurch.

According to Cahill the important project is awaiting this permission to allow them to get the green light to proceed.

“This development is hugely important to a rural community like Upperchurch. When all factors are taken in to account the Windfarm will bring about €600,000 annually to the area. This coupled with the planned support of community initiatives by the developing company, to the tune of €90,000 yearly, are opportunities that cannot be spurned” said Cahill.

Cahill is also calling on the developing company to make a gesture of goodwill to the area and the land owners in particular who gave the initial permission of access to their property which allowed the project to get started in the first place.

Cahill (pictured above) went on to say this Government have been slow to support rural Ireland in any meaningful way therefore it behoves them to act promptly when a private company are willing to put their money where their mouth is. It is initiatives like this one that will allow our rural communities to develop and prosper.

Cahill concluded by saying the production of energy by means other than the burning of fossil fuels is now passed urgent and we must grasp every opportunity that presents itself.