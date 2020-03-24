Closure
Toomevara Post Office closes temporarily
An Post has this morning issued a statement stating that the post office at Toomevara, Co. Tipperary has temporarily closed for operational reason.
The statement has added that An Post has transferred all services to the post office in Nenagh, and An Post has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
