Popular Tipperary golf club delighted to welcome its members back

Slievenamon Golf Club was delighted to open its doors to some of its members on Monday as Phase 1 of the Government's Roadmap to Covid-19 easing began.

Those members who were able to join were delighted to be back and cheerfully embraced the new restrictions and protocols that have been introduced at the Club.

It will be members only for the foreseeable future, golf by pre-booking only and no competitions or access to the Clubhouse, but that was a small price to pay to get back out on the course, which has been admirably maintained by Head Greenskeeper Paul Kenny and his Assistant, Michael Walsh.

We are looking forward to the further easing of restrictions on June 8 which will allow those members not within a 5km radius of the club to play. In the meantime, there was a palpable sense of relief at being able to enjoy some safe exercise in a wonderful environment, and to greet friends not seen for one 6 weeks, if only from a socially safe distance.

All going well, open competitions are scheduled to commence in late June. Let's hope everything goes well over the next number of weeks and we continue to see the slow return to a more normal life.