Attractive new ideas for Clonmel town centre with walking and cycling to be prioritised in new plans

Clonmel’s historic and attractive town centre is one of the town’s major advantages.

With a stunning backdrop of the Comeraghs and a main thoroughfare book-ended by the Main Guard and the West Gate, Clonmel can lay claim to be of the most beautiful towns in the country.

In order to create a new town centre public space where the new tourist and amentiy uses and activities can be appreciated, accessed and enjoyed, the key public streets will be re‐imagined and significantly upgraded.

This includes the town’s primary retail area, including O’Connell Street and Gladstone Street, and adjacent streets, as well as Mick Delahunty Square.

Walking and cycling will be prioritised, footpaths will be widened, crossing points will be improved and new connections will be established.

The proposals will rejuvenate and enliven the public realm of Clonmel and will create strong connections and better linkages to Kickham Barracks and Suir Island and its associated green and blue infrastructure.

These sites will be pulled into Clonmel’s town centre.

It is planned that the regenerated sites and public realm will enhance the quality of life in Clonmel and result in a vibrant, culturally rich and revitalised town.

New opportunities will be created for the town as a place to live, work, and do business and as a place to enjoy.