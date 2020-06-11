Fine Gael select John Fitzgerald to fill vacant seat on Clonmel Borough Council

Clonmel auctioneer John Fitzgerald has been elected to Clonmel Borough Council to fill the Fine Gael seat vacated by Garret Ahearn.

He defeated the only other candidate, Paudie Ahearn, a brother of Senator Ahearn, by 57 votes to 36.

Mr Fitzgerald is a brother of long standing councillor and former Tipperary County Council chairman, Michael Fitzgerald.

Fine Gael members in four branches – Clonmel, Kilsheelan/Ballypatrick, Clerihan and Powerstown – decided the outcome in a postal vote with the votes counted in Hotel Minella today.

Mr Fitzgerald said he “thrilled, over the moon”, with the victory, describing himself as a “true blue” party member.

He said he was looking forward to the challenge of representing the people of Clonmel and to joining his brother on the party benches on the County Council.

“If I am half as good a councillor as my brother Michael then I will be a very good councillor”, he said in the immediate aftermath of his election.

He paid tribute to his predecessor on the council, Senator Garret Ahearn, and also to his brother Paudie for contesting the election.

Saying he was looking forward to taking his seat in Clonmel town hall, Mr Fitzgerald said he hoped that he wouldn't let anyone down.