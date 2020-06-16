Keeping the villages of Tipperary Tidy - And one that wants to win the National title again

Kilsheelan Tidy Towns

Saturday June 13 was a busy day for the volunteers of Kilsheelan Tidy Towns. We started out our morning taking part in the Annual An Taisce Spring Clean, with teams in litter picks on all approach roads to Kilsheelan.

On Saturday afternoon we had an official opening of the Let’s Bee Friendly Scuplture reflecting our location in the valley of honey on the foot of Slievenamon. This sculpture made from solid Oak, with the Honey comb in the front and symbolising local biodiversity.

The piece was created by Tom Keane a member of the Clonmel Tourism Scheme and supported by Simon Molloy and his CE team.

The piece was generously sponsored by Cllr Michael Murphy, as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

Cllr Murphy has been a fantastic advocate and champion for Kilsheelan and all Tidy Town’s groups across the County and it was fitting that his last official act as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council marks his own participation in Tidy Towns.

Mindful of social distancing and guidelines, we had a lovely afternoon greeting neighbours and friends and admiring the fantastic amenity provided in Kilsheelan. This piece showcases biodiversity of our local environment and compliments the Kilsheelan Tidy Towns efforts to again attain top honours in the National Tidy Towns competition.

We hope that you can stop and admire this lovely new addition in Kilsheelan as you travel within our County and you are visiting the beautiful Blueway.