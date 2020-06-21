Moving Tipperary tribute to slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Clonmel town centre came to a standstill this morning in a moving tribute to the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

A minute's silence held outside the Garda station in Emmet Street drew a large crowd who gathered to pay tribute the slain garda as well as sympathising with local members of the force in Clonmel.

Gardai assembled in line outside the station at 11.55am, observing social distancing, and at exactly 12 noon, Supdt. Willie Leahy ordered the salute to stand to attention.

The Tricolour flies at half mast at Clonmel Garda Station as a minute's silence is observed for the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan

The tribute was attended by church and civic leaders as well as a large crowd of townspeople who were appalled at the killing in Castlerea last Wednesday. Also present were many former members of the force.

Mayor Pat English represented Clonmel Borough Council and chairman Cllr Michael Murphy represented Tipperary County Council. Other councillors and officials were also in attendance.

Following a decade of the rosary for the slain gardai, Supdt Leahy thanked everyone for coming.

He said the force was numb since the killing, pointing out that gardai often spend more time with their colleagues than their own family such is the nature of the job.

