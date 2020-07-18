Ballaghmore Church reopens

A temporary schedule for the celebration of public Mass in Ballaghmore and Knock churches has been decided. Mass will be on Sunday morning at 10am on every alternate Sunday.

The dates for St. Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore are July 19. Aug 2, Aug 16, Aug 30, Sept 13 and Sept 27.

The dates for Knock Church are July 26, Aug 9, Aug 23, Sept 6 and Sept 20.

It should be stressed that this is a temporary schedule of Masses and is subject to review as circumstances change.

Please note that St. Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore has now reopened for private prayer during the week.