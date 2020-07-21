Blue Door Sessions brings open air open mic event to Cloughjordan

The Blue Door Sessions will host an open air open mic session in Cloughjordan this Saturday, July 25.

Performers of any kind who wish to take part can send an email to bluedoorsessions@gmail.com, said Blue Blue organiser Joanna Ryan-Purcell.

She will then send a time slot and the eircode to the location.

Audience members can enjoy the event from their own homes as the performances will be broadcast live. They can interact in real time through the comments.

This live video is the only way you can watch the show as no audience members are allowed on site due to Covid-19 restrictions said Ms Ryan Purcell.

Performers will be given a time slot so they can arrive and leave at intervals.

Each performer will have a 20-minute time slot.

The performances will take place under a canopy so if it rains the performer or equipment won’t get wet, she said.