Hurling and Football - Upcoming games in South and West Tipperary Divisions

Tiobraid Árann abú

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Clonmel Oil South  Junior A Football Championship Round 1

Ned Hall Park, 18:30, Newcastle V Carrick Swan. Referee: James Williams

Ballylooby, 19:30, Ardfinnan V Clerihan.Referee: Philip Keane

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Clonmel Oil South  Junior A Football Championship  Round 1

Fethard GAA Park, 19:00, Ballingarry V Cahir. Referee: Patrick Fennelly

Cloneen, 19:00, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paddy Ivors

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Group A Round 4

Cahir, 19:30, Ballybacon/Newcastle V Knockmealdown Gaels

Clonmel Oil South  Minor B Hurling Group B Round 4

Cloneen, 19:30, Killenaule V Fethard. Referee: John Flynn (Unconfirmed)

Ned Hall Park 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

AIB West  Junior 'A' Football Round 2

Annacarty, 12:00, Solohead V Sean Treacys. Referee: Donie Horan

Lattin, 12:00, Arravale Rovers V Emly. Referee: Paul Carew

TUESDAY, AUGUST 4

Shane Hennessy Agri West  Junior 'B' Football Round 2

New Inn, 12:00, Rockwell Rovers V Rosegreen. Referee: Mark Jordan

Bansha, 19:30, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Seanie Peters