Hurling and Football - Upcoming games in South and West Tipperary Divisions
SOUTH AND WEST TIPP GAA
Tiobraid Árann abú
SOUTH TIPPERARY GAA
FIXTURES
SATURDAY, AUGUST 1
Clonmel Oil South Junior A Football Championship Round 1
Ned Hall Park, 18:30, Newcastle V Carrick Swan. Referee: James Williams
Ballylooby, 19:30, Ardfinnan V Clerihan.Referee: Philip Keane
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
Clonmel Oil South Junior A Football Championship Round 1
Fethard GAA Park, 19:00, Ballingarry V Cahir. Referee: Patrick Fennelly
Cloneen, 19:00, Killenaule V Moyle Rovers. Referee: Paddy Ivors
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Group A Round 4
Cahir, 19:30, Ballybacon/Newcastle V Knockmealdown Gaels
Clonmel Oil South Minor B Hurling Group B Round 4
Cloneen, 19:30, Killenaule V Fethard. Referee: John Flynn (Unconfirmed)
Ned Hall Park 19:30 Grangemockler Ballyneale V Cahir
WEST TIPPERARY GAA
FIXTURES
SUNDAY, AUGUST 2
AIB West Junior 'A' Football Round 2
Annacarty, 12:00, Solohead V Sean Treacys. Referee: Donie Horan
Lattin, 12:00, Arravale Rovers V Emly. Referee: Paul Carew
TUESDAY, AUGUST 4
Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior 'B' Football Round 2
New Inn, 12:00, Rockwell Rovers V Rosegreen. Referee: Mark Jordan
Bansha, 19:30, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill. Referee: Seanie Peters
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on