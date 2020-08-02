Appeal for Tipperary's fashionistas to be part of the fun at Tramore Races

Tramore Racing Festival at is set to take place from Thursday, August 13 to Sunday, August 16, at the popular seaside track.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s sporting action will be held behind closed doors.

However, the good news is that their highly anticipated style stakes will take place nonetheless.

Thanks to the support of premium event sponsors Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, Redlane, Polished London and Blackwater Distillery, organisers will host a Virtual Style Event during the 2020 festival.

Style and the August Racing Festival at Tramore Races go hand in hand. The festival is the highlight on the summer social calendar for many across the South East so it is most fitting that albeit somewhat different, this most exciting fashion event will continue to be a must for ladies to take part in nonetheless.

The competition will be hosted online for the first time with many already planning their outfits and making plans to meet up and celebrate in true festival fashion, taking pictures of their glamorous attire in the hope of winning this year’s most coveted prize.

The competition will be run over the first three days of the four-day August fixture and the winner will be announced live on social media on Sunday, August 16, the concluding day of the festival.

Entries will be accepted online with Facebook, Instagram and the racecourse website all offering options for ladies to choose their preferred method of entry.

From Thursday, August 13, competitors will be asked to post a head to toe picture of their style entry. They will need to tag @tramoreraces and @bellamianta on their Instagram or Facebook stories and profiles with the hashtag #TramoreStyle2020 along with details of their outfit, for example, what they are wearing, where they got their outfit and anything else they would like to share.

The competition will close at 9pm on Saturday, August 15, and the judges will select 10 finalists who will each receive a goodie bag bursting with prizes such as Bellamianta Luxury Tanning and Polished London luxury products as well as a bottle of Blackwater Gin, to mention a few.

One lucky winner deemed most stylish by the judges will receive a prize worth €2,000. Prize elements include a year’s worth of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning for the winner and a friend, an exclusive whitening hamper from Polished London, a €500 Redlane voucher, a luxury gin hamper from Blackwater Distillery complete with a bottle of Blackwater Gin, a pair of gin glasses and a selection of premium tonics and more.

“The team at Tramore Races and Red PR were keen to mark the social aspect of the festival this year so that our valued patrons could enjoy all the fun of the Tramore August Racing Festival, if even from afar and moving the fashion event online has allowed us to do it in style!

"We are very keen to include local restaurants, bars and parties into the festival fun (following Government guidelines) and are very aware of the economic impact that the August festival has on the city and surrounding county. We hope that people can still enjoy the festival while adhering to government guidelines.

"We hope local fashion businesses will benefit from this too as ladies finally have an excuse to treat themselves to something a little special to mark the occasion in style.

"We are most grateful to all our sponsors, Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, Redlane, Polished London and Blackwater Distillery without whom this initiative simply could not happen and we encourage as many ladies as possible to take part and to enjoy the style stakes online during the Tramore August Racing Festival 2020, said racecourse manager, Owen Byrne.