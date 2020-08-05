Is Matt Damon coming to Cahir in September? Extras wanted for filming in Tipperary!

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group have been out and about between the showers in the past week but rain and heat have driven the weeds mad so this week we will need to tackle them and complete some general footpath tidying.

As the film crew have been advertising for extras again recently for the Matt Damon film ‘The Last Duel’ we can assume that they will be back again in September.

Matt Damon might be in Cahir this September?

CONFIRMATION

The OPW site says they are awaiting confirmation of this and we have contacted Tipperary Tourism about getting both Cahir sites open if only just the grounds as it would help the many people now opting to staycation.

We have applied for a few grants for some maintenance to certain areas in town and we would like to thank the council for their grass cutting this year as the town is looking neat.

There are several estates really shining this year and a big effort is being made.

It would be dangerous to name names but it is appreciated by everyone and only together we can keep Cahir looking its best.

We meet as normal on Wednesdays at 7pm.