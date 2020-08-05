Tipperary's Treasure Island - Site of world famous Derrynaflan Chalice is now up for sale

“And then I saw it. I picked it out and even with its mud coating I could see the gold filigree standing out and I knew it was something very special. I knew I was looking at history. Mike says I went all white.”

Michael Webb went on to tell his inquisitive son: “It’s a chalice and the only one like it I’ve ever seen is in the National Museum.”

The above lines are a description by the finders of how they unearthed the Derrynaflan Chalice in Tipperary thirty years ago in February 1980.

On September 10, the land where the priceless hoard was discovered goes up for auction, with Clonmel agents Dougan/Fitzgerald looking after the sale.

