Gardaí trying to trace horse drawn carriage driver involved in Tipperary hit-and-run accident

Gardai are trying to trace the driver of a horse drawn carriage who left the seen of a traffic accident at the Cahir Road, Clonmel last Friday morning.

The accident involving a collision between the horse drawn carriage and a car occurred at 10.40am on August 7. The horse drawn carriage and its driver left the accident scene.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said both the car and horse drawn carriage were travelling in the direction of Cahir from Clonmel when the accident occurred. The car was damaged but its driver wasn't injured.

She appealed to anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run accident or has any information that may assist the Garda investigation to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.