Galtee Rovers ladies footballers into Tipperary Intermediate final

COUNTY TIPPERARY LADIES GAELIC FOOTBALL SEMI-FINAL

GALTEE ROVERS 2-21 BOHERLAHAN/DUALLA 3-11

Galtee Rovers had a strong finish to see off Boherlahan in the Intermediate Co. Semi Final on Sunday afternoon last in Golden. Despite playing into a strong wind and losing Sara Finane to injury in the opening half Galtee Rovers held a three point lead at the break on a scoreline of Galtee Rovers 0-12 Boherlahan 0-9.

On the resumption Galtee’s aided now by a strong wind pushed further ahead and a golden goal by Fiona Touhy put Galtees firmly in the driving seat. A goal from Boherlahan’s Aine O’Dwyer kept them in it but points from Kate Flannery and Alison Lonergan and a second goal from Alisongoal put Galtees 2-17 to Boherlahan’s 1-10.

Credit to Boherlahan though they fought on scoring two further goals one each from Aliza Mazola and Orla O’Dwyer. However Galtees had too much on the scoreboard and were deserving winners with a seven points margin

Galtee Rovers

Megan Tynan, Aoife Flynn, Katie Quirke, Eimear Gleeson, Sinead Hayes, Megan Heffernan, Sally Ann O’Dwyer, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Edith Carroll (0-1), Kate Flannery (0-4), Emer McCarthy (0-1), Ciara Halpin (0-1), Roisin Finane (0-5), Sara Finane (0-1), Alison Lonergan (1-7). Subs used Fiona Touhy (1-1) for S. Finane (injured), Katie White for S. Hayes

Boherlahan Dualla

Lauryn Horgan, Lucie Gilmartin, Leah Kavanagh, Grace O’Dwyer, Maria Ryan, Clodagh Horgan, Kathlyn Downey, Orla O’Dwyer (1-4), Aine O’Dwyer, Leah Baskin (0-1), Sarah Delaney (0-5), Ellie Ryan, Abbie Gilmartin, Aoife Kennedy (0-1), Niamh O’Dwyer.Sub (1-0) subs used Grace Moloney, Aliza Mazella (1-0), Lisa O’Connor.