The Farmers' Market is back once again in Cahir

We are delighted to inform all that Cahir Farmers Market has taken onboard the Government advice on reducing the spread of Covid-19.

The Market closed for eight weeks from late March to late May in accordance with lockdown conditions. Upon re-opening the market stallholders put great precautions in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Like most farmers markets, Cahir operates in the open air which greatly helps to lower the spread of the virus.

Cahir Farmers Market is pleased to announce that a number of new stalls have joined and are getting a great response from customers. These include a bread and baking stall run by Lorraine called ‘Sweet Obsession’ and is very popular with the cakes always selling out. ‘My’ is run by Myriam & Barry Quinn and has some great products, including My Granola, My Salsa & My Humus. They recently introduced a delicious new product called 'My Morning Coffee Bar'. And of course the market is delighted that there is a new vegetable stall, ‘Clonmore Market Garden’, which is in the transition period to being a fully organic certified producer. They offer a great seasonal range of vegetables and greens. It is great to see these new stalls, strengthening the range of produce on offer.

Other stalls sell Knockara Páte, selection of Irish cheeses. Butler’s Farm’s has fresh bacon, pork and chicken. There is Hartley’s Fish & Seafood stall. The Apple Farm fruits and juices are firm favourites. Wilson’s vegetables, greens and eggs and O’Briens Farm potatoes are a must. Barrett’s Kimchi, Kraut fermented vegetables products and chutney’s are delicious and healthy condiments to look after your gut. Teresa McLoughlin keeps customers revived with tea and a cake or two or four!

Some craft stalls trade in Cahir include, Ned Lonergan’s wood turning provides beautiful pieces from local timber and not forgetting John Bailes bedding plants and shrubs who offers great seasonal planting options.

The Market started in September 2003, so they are now entering their 18th year and thriving. Well done to all the stallholders and especially well done to the customers - they are the most important part of the market.

Cahir Farmers Market operates every Saturday morning from 9am to 1pm in the Castle Street car park. It’s a great market and Saturday is not the same without a weekly visit.