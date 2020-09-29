Further good news for Tipperary hospital services with €1.5m funding for Nenagh

There was further good news for health services in Tipperary this Tuesday morning with the announcement that €1.5m is to be spent on a new outpatients block at Nenagh Hospital.

The news has been welcomed by local TD Alan Kelly, who in August announced a €2.4m plan for the Hospital of the Assumption in Thurles.

"I’m delighted to confirm that there is going to be a €1.5m investment in a suite of outpatient rooms in Nenagh Hospital. This is great news for the hospital. I have pushed for this for years, consistently trying to get more services out of UHL and into Nenagh," said the Labour TD.

The development will see 11 outpatient clinic rooms added to the front of the hospital where the footprint of the car park is. There will be a reception, toilets and a waiting area.

These rooms will allow clinicians to come to Nenagh to see their patients across a whole range of disciplines. These patients, especially elderly patients, will no longer have to travel to Limerick. This is great news as it will help with the challenges of Covid-19, he said.

Contractors Clancy Construction are currently on site in Nenagh.

The Labour leader pointed out that the work was being done under the Covid-19 emergency measures and.

"It is great news for Nenagh and surrounds," he said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for University Hospital Group Limerick said that the works were being carried out under the Government’s National Action Plan in Response to Covid-19, under which similar construction projects are currently underway in UHL and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

The works entail a rapid build steelframe system that facilitates an earlier start to construction work and a more streamlined process than would be possible on traditional builds

It is expected that works will be completed in the first quarter of 2021.

"These works will allow us to enhance facilities for outpatients in Nenagh in the long term. In the short-to-medium term it will allow us to better comply with the public health guidelines for our outpatient clinics. The development will also improve the patient experience for the adjacent X-ray department in the existing hospital building by adding a new patient changing room and waiting room for the CT service," they said.