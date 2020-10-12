What's going on in Cahir? - You'll be pleasantly surprised to see!

Councillor Andy Moloney has welcomed the funding toward the upgrade of the Swiss Walk and area around the back of the fish in the car park in Cahir.

Anyone that has seen the works and are wondering what’s going on will be pleasantly surprised. The steps near the Dovecote where the handrail is presently will be removed and replaced with 9 extra steps to make it safer. The steps at the ice house will be gone completely and there will be a new path from the fish to the top walk without steps that will make is a lot easier for those not so able bodied to go on the Swiss walks. We will be making a plaza out of the area around the fish also and this will tidy up the area that we have put so much time and effort into. The wall will be built up along the side where the timber rail is and the level of the path will rise from there.

Works will commence on all this in the coming weeks and we look forward to its completion. This will be a huge benefit to all who visit the town and use our wonderful walks.

Cllr Moloney said he would like to thank Tipperary County Council for drawing down the funding and overseeing the works. We will be planting and landscaping the area once works are finished but we ask for time and patience please while the work is in progress.