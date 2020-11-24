Go Fund Me set up to pay for Christmas lights in Cahir

A Go Fund Me campaign is running at present to help pay for the Christmas lights in Cahir. This year more than ever we need to see the Christmas lights in town to create a feel good atmosphere as Christmas will be very different while the Covid pandemic persists. This year more than any other year a bit of cheer is badly needed, so many of our loved ones won’t be able to come home for Christmas and large family gatherings of any nature just can’t happen. Families at home and away need a bit of a lift and Christmas lights lift the spirits of all who see them. The bulk of the money to erect lights is raised from the businesses, a Council Grant and Community Lotto but this year they are going to need your help. The overall cost of lights including repair is €15,000 so if everyone gave a euro to the go fund me page we are sure we will be able to put up the lights.

It is hoped to switch on lights on Saturday, December 5 and have a tractors in lights display. Tidy Towns will also have a socially distanced Santa on that weekend Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We can make this happen with your donation to the fund so please give what you can as raffles, church gate collections and the fundraising 5km are not possible this year. It’s great to see some ex pats and many others already giving so far, so well done and keep up the good work. The Go Fund Me page is light up Cahir for Christmas.