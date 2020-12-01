Tipperary train: timetable 'doesn't add up' for Ballybrophy line, says Cllr Bonfield

Tipperary County Council members are to be asked to join with their Nenagh councillors in getting Irish Rail to develop services on the Limerick to Ballybrophy rail line which serves the town, as well as Cloughjordan, Roscrea and Birdhill.

The decision to get county councillors behind the appeal follows on from Nenagh Municipal District Council ageeing to a proposal by Cllr Fiona Bonfield that the local council write to Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority to request that they carry out an engineer’s report on the line.

“There has been 31 miles (out of 52) of continuous welded track laid over the past few years which should have resulted in an increase in speed. This hasn’t happened. Increased speed is crucial to the development and marketing of the line,” she aid.

Cllr Bonfield said she had spoken to the North Tipperary Rail Community Partnership and they wanted the speed and schedule looked at.

“We need to push this,” she said, pointing out that in 1963 the average time it took to get from Limerick to Ballybrophy was 90 minutes, but that it now took two hours.

“It doesn’t add up,” she said.

MDC cathaoirleach Cllr Seamus Morris said they would send the motion to the full council.