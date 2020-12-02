Tipperary's Cllr Shane Lee praises roadworks in Roscrea

Independent Councillor Shane Lee has commended the work carried out on the N62 at Grove street/ Green Street in Roscrea.

“The works is absolutely top quality and was completed at least 10 days in advance of the proposed date,” he said. “Feedback form local businesses has been really positive. People are complimenting the timely manner in which the works were carried out, with little or no disruption to businesses in our town.”

Cllr Lee said that it had been hugely important in the run up to Christmas, and with shops reopening, that the works were carried out in a timely fashion.

“It’s important to acknowledge the good work of these contractors. It is also important to thank Tipperary County Council for working closely with me to get this project over the line,” he said.