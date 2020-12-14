Tipperary student receives top CPA Ireland prize for academic excellence

Bryan Stokes from Urlingford was the recipient of an award for academic excellence which was presented by CPA Ireland at a virtual conferring on Saturday last.

The award recognises his accomplishment as the top performer in the F2 Financial Accounting paper the award was kindly sponsored by UHY Farrelly Dawe White.

John Devaney, President of CPA Ireland, speaking at the conferring commended the graduating group saying “Each and every one of you has lived through the most dynamic period of change in human history. To conclude your studies, you had to adapt quickly to online assessment during a period of social isolation, uncertainty, remote working, economic chaos, and the greatest health risk in our lifetimes. That spirit of adaptability and flexibility is one you need to implant across your new profession as you progress through your career.”

“In conjunction with our sponsors, CPA Ireland each year presents awards to those students who have achieved the highest examination mark in each subject for the CPA examinations. Congratulations Bryan and to all the 2020 prize-winners who come from diverse roles in both practice and industry and thank you to all our partner firms involved in this event.”