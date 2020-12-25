One Tipperary school created a ‘Winter Wonderland’ of their own this Christmas

The pupils and staff of Cahir Boys National School have been busy at work over the last few weeks painting and decorating an Winter Wonderland scene.

Martin Halpin, the school’s caretaker, made 6 large wooden Christmas trees and snowmen, a crib and Christmas tree decorations. The children painted and decorated these. Teachers and children also painted beautiful Christmas images on the school windows.

The winter wonderland scene has brought Christmas cheer and joy to the school. This was topped off when News2day came to film a segment on it last week and spoke to the children about Christmas traditions and customs across the world. Cahir BNS celebrates diversity and the fact that there are 15 different nationalities represented in the school. Merry Christmas was written and displayed in 15 different languages at the front of the school.

All at Cahir BNS wish you a happy, safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year.