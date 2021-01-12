One Tipperary GAA Club has a Virtual 5k Walk planned for end of January

South Tipperary club Ballybacon Grange Hurling & Camogie have seen their club go from strength to strength with growing underage membership numbers both boys and girls. The senior club also reaching the County Intermediate championship Quarter Final in 2020 having topped their group.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic Ballybacon Grange hurling and camogie club are having a Virtual 5k walk on the weekend of January 23 to aid with some of the ongoing running costs of the club, including the new floodlights which were purchased at the beginning of last year.

This walk will take place in line with GAA and government COVID-19 guidelines. Teams have been set up and are actively looking for others to take part. On the days of the walk, you can send on your pictures to a team, Post it on your own page and tag the clubs social media pages or post directly on the clubs social media pages.

Pictures will be posted across the clubs social media pages to share some positivity. A GoFundMe page has also been set up. The club is very conscious that we are in difficult times so any donation would be greatly appreciated.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/bbg-followme-hurling-camogie-club-5k-zoom-walk