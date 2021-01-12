Huge boost of 90% funding for one Tipperary Tidy Towns effort

Kilsheelan Tidy Towns are delighted to have secured 90% funding of a €100K Project to enhance Blueway and Tourism related amenities in Kilsheelan. This was included in a €15M Government announcement for tourism related projects last week.

The project will include:

(1): 2 km of Solar-Panelled lighting along Blueway including motion sensors for when pathway is used to minimise impact on biodiversity.

(2): Erection of Broadband connected benches in village and

(3): Installation of QR coding points (40) highlighting biodiversity, heritage and points of interest along Blueway and village environment.

The success of the application is a tribute to our continued championing of Community engagement and “Pride of Place” activities led by our longstanding member Fiona Crotty.

We are very grateful for the interest and support of our longterm and active member Cllr. Michael Murphy. There has been no let up on support from Tipperary County Council in all aspects over this difficult last year. Also our many development projects have been greatly assisted by Simon Molloy and the Clonmel Tourism Scheme. Also our continued efforts would not have been possible without the very significant additional financial support from local businesses and individuals.

This is a large project to undertake in addition to the significant Leader funded Biodiversity Projects underway in the GAA and Moriarty Plots. We have a major project plan in place to fill in gaps and highlight our unique River Biodiversity. We are also lobbying and supporting Coillte in putting in appropriate remediation of the amenity forest clearing on the Clonmel Road and Blueway.