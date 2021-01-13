Tipperary judge jails woman who went on €1,400 shoplifting spree in Nenagh

A woman who went on a shoplifting spree in Nenagh has been jailed for four months by the local court.

The court heard that Mary Griffin of 275 Hyde Road, Limerick, and her sister, Ethel, came to Nenagh by bus on September 11, 2019, and stole cosmetics, clothes and toys valued at an estimated €1,400 from different shops.

Ethel Griffin of 21 Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, was given a similar four-month sentence at Nenagh Court last February 27.

The court heard that Mary Griffin was observed by a member of the public who informed the gardaí. They detained her on Pearse Street, Nenagh.

She pleaded to stealing cosmetics valued at €580 from Ryans Pharmacy, Pearse Street; clothes valued at €135 from Slatterys, Pearse Street; cosmetics valued at €249 from Finnertys Pharmacy, Kenyon Street; cosmetics valued at €119 from Slatterys Pharmacy, Friar Street; a candle valued at €70 from Easons, Pearse Street, and toys valued at €190 from JKCs, Pearse Street.

All the property was recovered.

The court heard that Ms Griffin had 69 previous convictions, including 37 for theft.

The court heard that two separate suspended sentences imposed on Ms Griffin for theft will now come back before the courts system.

Ms Griffin’s solicitor, Turlough Herbert, pointed out the goods had been recovered through the “good work of the gardaí and a conscientious citizen”.

He said his client came from a “difficult background” and had 10 children.

She had come back to live in Ireland six years ago and her partner had a stroke about 18 months ago, which “made things difficult”.

“There are four or five dependents at home and their mother is in prison,” he said.

Mr Herbert pointed out that the spree had been a “joint enterprise with her sister”, and Ms Griifin apologised for her actions.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she would impose the same sentence she had imposed on Ms Griffin’s sister, Ethel, sentencing the defendant to four months in jail.

“I won’t make fish of one and fowl of the other,” said the judge. “She clearly came out to Nenagh with the intention of theft.