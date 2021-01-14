Do you remember January 1995 in Tipperary and ringing in the new year?
Pictured at the disco in the Royal Hotel, Tipperary in January 1995 were from left: Peter O’Sullivan, Bansha, Helen Ryan, Roesboro, and Sean O'Neill, Bansha.
A trip down memory lane in our newspaper archives threw up some happy images from January 1995 some of which we included here on our website.
We also published a few in our newspaper last week and we’ll have more next week, but here’s a few more to see if you can recognise anyone from back then, all of 26 years ago now.
The photos are from across the county from Tipperary Town to Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir, Clonmel and Fethard and elsewhere.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on