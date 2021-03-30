Tipperary on Screen: Source Arts Centre explores the changing face of cinema

The Stella, The Capitol, The Regal, The Odeon, The Palace - all names of cinemas across Tipperary now long gone and replaced by new buildings, cineplexes and omniplexes.

The Source Arts Centre’s Tipperary on Film session this week looks at cinema-going in Tipperary in the past and examines what it might be like for the future.

Brendan Maher at the Arts Centre explains: “There’s a great history and passion for cinema-going across Ireland and Tipperary is no exception. Cinema has withstood the advent of television, video and digital services in the past, but might now face a really fundamental crises following the pandemic.

"In this session we look at some of the cinemas across the county and share memories of them – the films, the audiences, the staff, all of which made up what would be a unique and special trip for young and old. We’ll also explore what might happen for cinema in the future. Will the pandemic cause audiences to drop off and have we become too used to having streaming content on televisions and devices as the new normal?,” he adds.

This is a free online event and takes place online on Wednesday 31 March at 8pm. Click here to register for your place.