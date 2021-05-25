Tipperary priest in America publishes his second book - More Irish and American Stories

MONSIGNOR WILLIAM OLIVER O’NEILL (AUTHOR)

Hot on the heels of his first publication Stories from Ireland and America, Sologhead man Monsignor O’Neill who ministers in Savannah, Georgia, USA has published his second book, More Irish and American Stories, which as the title suggests is another interesting compilation of stories of growing up in Sologhead and a cross section of various tales from his life as a church minister in the USA.

Some items from the contents list that caught my eye and look forward to reading up on were about Winnie McGrath’s Cows, A Chamber Pot for a Hat, St Nicholas’ Church Steeple Bell and some American tales including a Botched Wedding, St Patrick’s Day in Savannah, his Bullet – Proof Vest and News of his Death.

The book is currently available on Amazon and I’m sure will also be in Irish book shops and on the counter in Toomeys shop in Monard in the weeks ahead.