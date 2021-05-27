New Covid-19 vaccination phone line opens at University Maternity Hospital Limerick

University Maternity Hospital Limerick is opening a phone line at the hospital to make it easier for pregnant women who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine to find out more about the process and make their vaccination appointments.

mRNA vaccines are being offered to all pregnant women of between 14 and 36 weeks' gestation, in line with national guidance. Pregnant women of that gestation who have attended for antenatal clinics have had appointments made to receive their vaccines at the Mid-West Vaccination Centre in the Radisson Blu Limerick. This process will continue.

The new phone line at the hospital is 087-3593568 and will be open from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, from 9am Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Director of Midwifery at UL Hospital Group, Ms Eileen Ronan, said this will make the process of opting for Covid-19 vaccination more efficient for pregnant women, and she encouraged women to make use of the number.

"It's important for pregnant women in the 14-36 weeks' gestation period to act now, and discuss the Covid-19 vaccine with our teams, who will then liaise with our colleagues in the Mid-West Vaccination Centre at the Radisson Blu and work to arrange an appointment to receive the vaccine at the earliest opportunity," Ms Ronan said.

Vaccination of pregnant women is in its early stages in the Mid-West, and has been ongoing at the Radisson Blu Limerick for just over two weeks.

Internationally, to date, more than 100,000 pregnant women in the US have had a Covid-19 vaccine and no safety concerns have been raised for these women or their babies.

Research indicates no negative effects from the Covid-19 vaccines on babies in the womb. Recent reports have shown that pregnant women pass on antibodies from the vaccine, which may help to protect their babies after birth.

For comprehensive and up to date information on Covid-19 vaccines and pregnancy, consult the HSE website here.