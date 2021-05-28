Tough task for Tipperary in Tullamore - win against Offaly vital to stay in promotion race

Tipperary footballers head for O'Connor Park in Tullamore tomorrow (Saturday) to face Offaly in what is effectively a do-or-die fixture for both in terms of league promotion.

After two rounds of matches in Division 3 South, it is advantage Offaly who sit atop of the table, unbeaten with two wins already against Wicklow and Limerick. Offaly have a +6 points difference.

Limerick are in second place on two points, gained in their victory over Tipperary, they occupy that position ahead of Tipperary by virtue of their head-to-head win over David Power's side. Limerick's points difference is 0.

Tipperary, also on two points, lie third in the table with a points difference of +1.

Wicklow are currently at the base of the four-team group following losses to Offaly and Tipperary and have a points difference of -7.

For Tipperary to guarantee a place in the promotion play-off they need to defeat Offaly by three points which would in effect see them overtake the Faithful County regardless of the result from the Wicklow v Limerick game in Aughrim.

A win over Offaly of less than three points would see Offaly stay ahead of Tipperary.

Of course, if Wicklow were to defeat Limerick, that could also have a huge bearing on how the table ends up. A big win for Wicklow could see them overtake both Limerick and Tipperary and secure second spot and book themselves a promotion play-off semi-final place on the weekend of June 12/13.

In the event of a Wicklow victory, then Wicklow and Limerick would both end up with two points each, and if Tipperary failed to get anything from their visit to Tullamore, then all three sides would have two points apiece. Points difference would then determine the placings.

So it's all to play for in Tullamore and Aughrim tomorrow but David Power will be hoping his own team can do it for themselves without relying on the result from the other game.

Tipperary and Offaly last met in October 2020 in the League in Thurles, when Tipperary emerged winners on a scoreline of 1-16 to 0-16. It was both sides first game back after the long lay-off and it was a fiercely contested encounter as Tipperary needed to win to get clear of relegation after a poor opening to their league campaign pre-Covid.

Offaly are now in a good place at the minute following their two wins but despite having full points will fully realise that depending on tomorrow's game that could all turn to dust if they lose and Limerick win in Aughrim.

It promises to be a cracking day's football with promotion and possibly relegation semi-final spots awaiting all four sides.