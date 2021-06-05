Tipperary GAA Club's fundraising 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle for next fortnight

GREAT DEVELOPMENT ONGOING

Ballingarry G.A.A. Adult/Juvenile & Camogie Club 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle commenced yesterday, Friday, June 4 and continues until Friday, June 18.

Ballingarry G.A.A. Adult/Juvenile & Camogie Club


We have completed a new fully lighted enclosed Astro-Turf area at the Hurling Wall. We have upgraded our walkway around the pitch with new Lights and Tarmac all round and added a tarmac area in front of the Clubhouse also. We have constructed a wheelchair access onto the Walkway also which makes it very accessible for all ages.

We are delighted with these improvements that will benefit the whole community and a huge thanks to all involved.
Please support our upcoming 5k fundraiser to allow us to continue improving our facilities.

See the link below to donate : 
https://www.ifundraise.ie/ 6306_ballingarry-gaa-and- camogie-club-5k-run.html
iFundraise.ie was established in 2013 to assist sport clubs, schools and community groups in fundraising. The aim of the system is to provide fundraising tools to help raise much needed funds for community projects.

