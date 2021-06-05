Tipperary GAA Club's fundraising 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle for next fortnight



Ballingarry G.A.A. Adult/Juvenile & Camogie Club



Our 5Km Virtual Walk/Run/Cycle is commenced yesterday, Friday, June 4 and continues until Friday, June 18.

We have completed a new fully lighted enclosed Astro-Turf area at the Hurling Wall. We have upgraded our walkway around the pitch with new Lights and Tarmac all round and added a tarmac area in front of the Clubhouse also. We have constructed a wheelchair access onto the Walkway also which makes it very accessible for all ages.

We are delighted with these improvements that will benefit the whole community and a huge thanks to all involved.

Please support our upcoming 5k fundraiser to allow us to continue improving our facilities.

See the link below to donate :

https://www.ifundraise.ie/ 6306_ballingarry-gaa-and- camogie-club-5k-run.html

