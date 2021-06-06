Hurling and football semi-finals in West Tipperary on Wednesday night as club action resumes

Horgan goals seal Kickhams' win in West Tipperary junior B hurling

David Shanahan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams) and Shane Stapleton (Golden/Kilfeacle) battle for possession.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1 Semi-Final
Leahy Park, Cashel, 7:30pm, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore (E.T. Winner on the day applies). Referee: Padraig Skeffington


Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Semi- Final
Bansha, 7:30 pm, Cashel King Cormacs V Solohead (E.T. Winner on the day appies). Referee: Fergal Horgan


Shane Hennessy Agri West Intermediate Football Semi-Final
New Inn, 8 pm, Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle (E.T. Winner on the day applies). Referee: Paddy Russell


SATURDAY, JUNE 12
Tipperary Credit Union Intermediate Hurling Final
Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary, 6 pm, Cappawhite V Kickhams or Galtee Rovers (E.T. Winner on the day applies)

