Hurling and football semi-finals in West Tipperary on Wednesday night as club action resumes

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1 Semi-Final

Leahy Park, Cashel, 7:30pm, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore (E.T. Winner on the day applies). Referee: Padraig Skeffington



Tipperary Co-Op West Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2 Semi- Final

Bansha, 7:30 pm, Cashel King Cormacs V Solohead (E.T. Winner on the day appies). Referee: Fergal Horgan



Shane Hennessy Agri West Intermediate Football Semi-Final

New Inn, 8 pm, Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle (E.T. Winner on the day applies). Referee: Paddy Russell



SATURDAY, JUNE 12

Tipperary Credit Union Intermediate Hurling Final

Sean Treacy Park, Tipperary, 6 pm, Cappawhite V Kickhams or Galtee Rovers (E.T. Winner on the day applies)