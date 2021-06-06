Impressive architect-designed split-level spacious residence at Marlfield, Clonmel

"Windermere", Marlfield Road, Clonmel . 5 Bed Detached House for sale. Viewing is Highly Recommended By Appointment Only.
"Windermere", Clonmel: 5 Bedroom Detached House for sale
Area: 281.3 m² / 3028 ft²
Located in the sought-after area of Marlfield this impressive Architect designed split level spacious residence boasts in excess of 3000 ft² of floor space maximizing light over three floors.
The south facing property is accessed by electric gates and is situated on an elevated site approaching half an acre with stunning views over Marlfield Church, green fields, and the Comeragh Mountains. An expansive paved drive and courtyard wraps around to the rear of the house and the garden.
Marlfield is a mature and desirable address, close to Clonmel Town Centre and its surroundings, Restaurants, Bars, Eateries and is within walking distance to Marlfield Lake, the River Suir, and a short drive to Marlfield Forest Recreational Area.
Features
- Five Bedrooms
- Four Bathrooms
- Three Reception Rooms
- Home Office
- Mezzanine T.V. Room
- Mature Landscaped Gardens,
- Excellent Decorative Order
BER Details
BER: C2 BER No.111401683 Energy Performance Indicator:184.4 kWh/m²/yr
Accommodation
Entrance Hall 5.08m x 2.49m Timber Floor / Sliderobe storage
Kitchen 8.86m x 5.11m Fully Fitted Kitchen / Rangemaster / Integrated Appliances
Utility 3.84m x 2.03m Tiled Floor / Built in Units
Sitting Room 5.08m x 3.66m Accessed by spiral staircase and Balcony overlooking Dining Room / Solid Timber Floor
Lounge 5.46m x 5.59m Bay Window / Timber Floor / Solid Fuel Stove
Landing 4.69m x 3.45m Timber Floor
Bedroom 1 4.37m x 3.86m Carpet Floor / Shutters
En-Suite 3.35m x 2.18m Fully Tiled/Double / Sliding Door / Double Sink / Free-Standing Bath
Walk in Wardrobe 3.53m x 2.67m Fitted Wardrobes / French Doors onto Courtyard
Bedroom 2 5.21m x 3.25m Door to Courtyard / Timber Floor / Wardrobes
Bedroom 3 3.76m x 3.28m Timber Floor
Bedroom 4 3.28m x 3.05m Timber Floor / Built in Wardrobes
Bedroom 5 3.27m x 2.97m Timber Floor
En-Suite 2.56m x 1.19m Tiled Floor / White Sanitary Units
Bathroom 3.23m x 1.52m Fully Tiled / Corner Shower
Bathroom 2 2.16m x 1.63m Fully Tiled / Ground Floor Shower Room
Study 3.25m x 2.46m Timber Floor / Built In Units & Workstation
Viewing is Highly Recommended By Appointment Only
Contact: Dougan FitzGerald,
Penny Bank, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Tel: 052 612 1003
