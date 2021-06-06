Impressive architect-designed split-level spacious residence at Marlfield, Clonmel

"Windermere", Marlfield Road, Clonmel . 5 Bed Detached House for sale. Viewing is Highly Recommended By Appointment Only.

"Windermere", Clonmel: 5 Bedroom Detached House for sale

Area: 281.3 m² / 3028 ft² 

Located in the sought-after area of Marlfield this impressive Architect designed split level spacious residence boasts in excess of 3000 ft² of floor space maximizing light over three floors.

The south facing property is accessed by electric gates and is situated on an elevated site approaching half an acre with stunning views over Marlfield Church, green fields, and the Comeragh Mountains. An expansive paved drive and courtyard wraps around to the rear of the house and the garden.

Marlfield is a mature and desirable address, close to Clonmel Town Centre and its surroundings, Restaurants, Bars, Eateries and is within walking distance to Marlfield Lake, the River Suir, and a short drive to Marlfield Forest Recreational Area.


Features
- Five Bedrooms

- Four Bathrooms

- Three Reception Rooms

- Home Office

- Mezzanine T.V. Room

- Mature Landscaped Gardens,

- Excellent Decorative Order


BER Details
BER: C2 BER No.111401683 Energy Performance Indicator:184.4 kWh/m²/yr


Accommodation
Entrance Hall 5.08m x 2.49m Timber Floor / Sliderobe storage

Kitchen 8.86m x 5.11m Fully Fitted Kitchen / Rangemaster / Integrated Appliances

Utility 3.84m x 2.03m Tiled Floor / Built in Units

Sitting Room 5.08m x 3.66m Accessed by spiral staircase and Balcony overlooking Dining Room / Solid Timber Floor

Lounge 5.46m x 5.59m Bay Window / Timber Floor / Solid Fuel Stove

Landing 4.69m x 3.45m Timber Floor

Bedroom 1 4.37m x 3.86m Carpet Floor / Shutters

En-Suite 3.35m x 2.18m Fully Tiled/Double / Sliding Door / Double Sink / Free-Standing Bath

Walk in Wardrobe 3.53m x 2.67m Fitted Wardrobes / French Doors onto Courtyard

Bedroom 2 5.21m x 3.25m Door to Courtyard / Timber Floor / Wardrobes

Bedroom 3 3.76m x 3.28m Timber Floor

Bedroom 4 3.28m x 3.05m Timber Floor / Built in Wardrobes

Bedroom 5 3.27m x 2.97m Timber Floor

En-Suite 2.56m x 1.19m Tiled Floor / White Sanitary Units

Bathroom 3.23m x 1.52m Fully Tiled / Corner Shower

Bathroom 2 2.16m x 1.63m Fully Tiled / Ground Floor Shower Room

Study 3.25m x 2.46m Timber Floor / Built In Units & Workstation

Viewing is Highly Recommended By Appointment Only

Contact: Dougan FitzGerald,
Penny Bank, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Tel: 052 612 1003

