Tipperary woman is appointed President of Mental Health Europe

Ireland is paving the way for mental health after Thurles born Catherine Brogan was appointed President for Mental Health Europe.

The announcement came as European Mental Health Week drew to a close on Sunday May 16, confirming that Catherine, Deputy CEO for Mental Health Ireland, has been elected as President of the Board for Mental Health Europe.

Mrs Brogan, formerly Catherine Lyons from 1 Butler Avenue, Thurles, makes Irish history as the first Irish President for Mental Health Europe and the first female President in at least 6 years.

This well-received news comes during a pivotal time for mental health awareness, where its validity and importance continues to grow and is a welcomed invitation for Ireland to help improve the narrative around mental health challenges and recovery.

Catherine’s years of experience paved her way to presidential success. Not only has she represented Mental Health Ireland on the Board of Mental Health Europe, but Catherine is also a highly experienced Mental Health Professional, Manager, Advocate and Trainer.

Her practice is inclusive, and she is to the fore in advancing reform, recovery, co-production, to the highest standards of Governance and brings an inclusive, international perspective to her work.

Catherine is highly regarded at a national and international level, she has professional qualifications and experience in Nursing, Event and Project Management, Mental Health Promotion, Charity Law, Executive Coaching, Governance and Performance Management.

In response to her newly appointed role as President for Mental Health Europe, Catherine said:

‘I am humbled to have been chosen to lead the Board of MHE for the next 3-year term and I am looking forward to working with the Board and staff team of MHE in realising the mission where we will lead on the promotion of Mental Health, Well Being & Recovery as well as advocating for the Human rights of people who experience of mental health challenges.

“I thrive on bringing people together to promote mental health, wellbeing & recovery and through the promotion of recovery education and our personal narratives we can reduce stigma and discrimination.

“The key for me is bringing all perspectives to the conversation where we will have strength in unity. We need to strive to break down the barriers created when there is a culture of ‘Them or Us’.

“We are all human beings coming together to support people in living lives of our choosing.’’

Mrs Brogan officially begins her Presidency with the hope that consistency across Europe in the promotion of mental health, as well as the availability of resources, will continue to improve services and remove the stigma and discrimination associated with mental health challenges.

Catherine believes that a united Europe can foster a culture where people with lived experience of mental health challenges are respected, supported and understood. ‘And that there is no health without mental health’.