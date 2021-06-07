Roscrea housing development gets green light amid concerns

Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for 65 new houses in Roscrea - but local people are concerned.



In the last two decades the south-eastern periphery of Roscrea, where the Glencarrick estate is located, has become one of the most densely populated areas of the town, but the area suffers a dearth of recreational green spaces and poor access for motorists.



The estate, which is accessed from the Knock Road and close to Roscrea's bypass, is becoming a frequent location for peak-time traffic snarls and residents of the area say they fear problems are going to escalate quickly if 65 new homes are created with no improvement to essential infrastructure.



The junction on the bypass and Knock Road, which has been the scene of fatal road traffic collisions, is heavily overburdened, residents say, and feeds traffic to almost 400 homes and the Sheehills and Knock areas.



In September of last year, TD Housing Ltd lodged plans for a 70-dwelling project in Glencarrick and last week the local authority granted planning permission subject to 22 conditions.



The approved scheme consists of 65 residences; 26 semi-detached units and 39 terraced units, with demolition of six partially built structures.



The developer TD Housing is seeking permission for the construction of 70 residential dwellings across a series of house types, along with the demolition of the six partially completed structures relating to a previous plan.



Some of the homes created during the private development will become local authority housing, but the quantity has yet to be decided.



Roscrea based Councillor and Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Smith (FF) said the local authority should examine the growth in the number of houses from the perspective of its effect on public health due to the lack of recreational, essential services and the stressed road capacity.



Speaking to the TipperaryLive, Cllr. Smith said Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) are currently examining potential solutions to increase the safety of the junction Knock Road and bypass junction.



He said the area suffers from a lack of adequate open spaces for children and recreation, or community facilities, such as a playground.



The private development is described as a “continuation of an existing partially complete scheme” and the local authority requested further information, provided on April 28 last, before granting planning permission.



The development consists of two type A three-bed semi-detached houses; two type A three-bed terraced; six type B three-bed semi-detached; 23 Type B three-bed terrace; seven type B1 two-bed terrace; 16 type C three-bed semi-detached; four type D four-bed semi-detached and 10 type E two-bed semi-detached homes.



The local authority also has plans to construct 40 social houses in Glencarrick. Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien (FF), gave approval for the new social houses last year.