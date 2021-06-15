Emly springing back to life - New online weekly lotto on the way

NEW PARISH FUNDRAISER ON THE WAY!

Emly Parish New Fundraiser commencing soon, ’Online’ Weekly Lotto. Details how to join will be on next week’s Emly news.

EMLY BORD NA nOG

Emly Bord na nOg nursery program for under 6s & 8s takes place every Saturday morning at 10:15am.New players welcome.

Emly Bord na nOg would like to send Best wishes to all our players sitting exams in the coming weeks. Cul Camp

Emly GAA and Ladies Football Cúl Camp for this year takes place from July 5th-9th. Bookings online at Culcamps.ie

TIDY TOWNS

Emly Tidy Towns annual competition will be held this summer, with a difference. The application from has to be submitted on-line by July 2, to include video footage and photos to back up the entry. Please do all you can to have the village at its best by late June.