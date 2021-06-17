Major new amenity planned for Tipperary's lakeside village of Ballina

Tipperary County Council has submitted a planning application to An Bord Pleanála for a new waterfront attraction in the lakeside village of Ballina.

The proposal is to construct an access promenade with viewing platform and steps which will provide a conduit between the areas north and south of the bridge, creating direct visible access to Ballina/Killaloe.

The proposal aims to enhance the setting of the riverside walkway by opening up the riverside and by providing an attractive setting.

The proposal aims to improve the visitor experience by opening up the southern side of the river to users revealing hidden heritage of the town such as the Washer Woman’s Bridge.

The propose riverside facility will reinforce the importance of the railway heritage of the town and historic connections to the towns of Nenagh, Limerick Branch which at one time were connected.

The proposal will open up the historical heritage of the town and highlight the importance of the Washer Woman’s Bridge and the story behind the bridge.

The Washer Woman’s Bridge is an important heritage asset and is documented in the Lough Derg Heritage Trail.

The history of the bridge dates back to 1867 when the Great Southern and Western railway line was extended to what is now the Lakeside Hotel.

This bridge provides access today to a riverside walk along the Shannon, but can only be accessed through a narrow residential road and is not suitable for people with disabilities and young families.

The proposed access promenade and viewing area incorporates six level platforms. Each platform represents a town or village along the railway line. The heritage connection is also reflected in the proposed sheet metal silhouette of a steam train which would have been used on this line.

The proposed platform showing the various stations that operated on the Ballina to Limerick railway line

The proposal provides the opportunity for the enhancement of the riverside and in accordance with the objectives set out in the tourism strategy for the county and endorses the brand of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands and Ancient East.

Not only will this benefit tourism for the area it will also be beneficial to residents in terms of quality of life.

The proposed development was identified as an important project for the town. The project will be a community asset and will leave a lasting legacy.

Nenagh district administrator Rosemary Joyce had flagged with Cllr Phyll Bugler at Nenagh Municipal District Council that the council would be submitting a planning application on the development.

She indicated that following the application there would be a need to source the most appropriate source of funding and that the council wanted to get the project shovel ready.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development together with the Natura Impact Statement will be available for inspection, free of charge, at Nenagh Municipal District Offices, Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, County Tipperary between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) for a period from Monday, June 14, to Monday, July 26.

A copy may be purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy.

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development may be made in writing within the period specified to The Secretary, An Bord Pleanála, 64 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1.