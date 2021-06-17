Ladies football the big winner as 30 young girls turn up to play for Cahir

Cahir Ladies Football U12s team back in action last week

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Cahir Ladies Gaelic Football Club

Manager Alan O'Connor reported that the two U12 teams were out in action last Friday night.

First up they played Brian Boru’s in Clogheen at 6.30pm. The girls were all fantastic.

Then secondly we played Boherlahan at 7.30pm in Dualla. This was some of the girl’s first game away from blitzes. They were brilliant and should be very proud.

The big winner was that we had 30 U12’s playing on the night.

Thanks to Cathal, Mairead, Laura & James & Helen for all the help. Cahir Ladies Abú!

