Tipperary train users back on track as Ballybrophy line reopens

Tipperary train users were given a boost this Monday when services resumed on the Ballybrophy to Limerick line.

The line, which serves Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea, had been closed since January due to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and while Irish Rail carried out works.

Irish Rail said they welcomed customers back to the service, but reminded passengers that under current guidelines, public transport is operating at 50% of on-board capacity and they asked that people not sit on seats marked as unavailable.

Customers must book travel in advance at www.irishrail.ie for this route, and all Intercity services; face coverings are mandatory on public transport under government health measures; hand sanitiser units are in all stations, and enhanced cleaning of trains – with a focus on customer touch points – is continuing.

Among the works carried out were five miles of track renewal; extensive fibre cable works across the route, and bridge works at Ballycahill Bridge (UBN59) south of the M7 near Nenagh.

The company said that customers should note that from Saturday, July 3, to 5pm on Monday, July 5, further works will take place to renew track connecting to the yard at Roscrea station.

These works are taking place separately due to the requirement for specialised centrally resourced signalling teams. This will result in bus transfers on these three days.

Services will resume for evening services of July 5.