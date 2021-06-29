Permission granted for 32 houses in Roscrea

New houses for Roscrea
Planning permission was granted in June for a major housing development on the Templemore road in Roscrea.
Developer Thomas Kelly and Sons Group lodged plans with Tipperary County Council on December 12 last year for permission to construct 32 dwelling houses in the area.
These would consist of of four single storey houses in a u-shaped terrace, six two-storey houses in a crescent shape terrace, 18 two-storey houses arranged in three terraces (of four, six and eight houses) and four apartments in a two-storey block with a separate bin store, an estate entrance at the existing field gate location on the Templemore Road (N62), along with roads, related and ancillary services and all associated site works.
Further information was requested by the Council on February 23 this year, and this was received on May 11.
On June 3, the Council gave the all-clear to the project, subject to 23 conditions.
The only party to make a submission in relation to the plans was Irish Water, on January 27 this year.
