Going Underground - Music sessions next week in County Tipperary's Mitchelstown Cave

Going Underground - Music sessions next week in County Tipperary's Mitchelstown Caves

No hot house flowers here! Liam O Maonlaí who has in the past performed in the Mitchesltown Caves

Subterranean Sessions- Mitchelstown Cave
Lisa Hannigan, Gavin James, Lyra, and Talos are among the acts who will perform at Mitchelstown Cave in County Tipperary for a one-off music special on RTÉ2 next week.
Subterranean Sessions - Songs From Beneath The Surface Of The Earth airs on Thursday, July 15 at 10.30pm with a line-up that also includes Paul Noonan, Eve Belle, Moncrieff, and Roisin O.
Recorded live, Subterranean Sessions was filmed in the Mitchelstown Cave last December 2020 and took full advantage of the acoustics and the vast natural auditorium of the cavern.

