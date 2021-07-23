Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Fancy a round of golf in short sleeves today in Tipperary - Clonmel Rugby Club Classic is on

GOLF IN THE SUNSHINE

Clonmel Golf Club looking for extra stewards as play resumes

Clonmel Golf Club stages the Clonmel Rugby Club Golf Classic today, Friday, July 23, 2021

Clonmel Rugby Club is emerging from under the Covid-19 cloud and is preparing with anticipation for a new season. Maintaining the action on the pitch requires the never-ending work of fundraising in the background and that effort commences this Friday, July 23 when the club holds it very popular Golf Classic. The details are as follows:
Venue: Clonmel Golf Club with the kind permission of Clonmel Golf Club.
Event: A Four-Ball Scramble.
Entry: Teams of four with an entry fee of €200.
Anybody who is unable to play but would like to support the club can sponsor a tee box for €50. Please contact Paddy Fitzgerald, Ian Cooke or Billy Burke for further details. We have always had great support for this event and we hope to see all our friends at Clonmel Golf Club on the day.

