07/08/2021

Tipperary TD welcomes full accreditation for Cloughjordan's MacDonagh Museum

The MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed full accreditation for the Thomas MacDonagh Museum, which has been awarded under the Museum Standards Programme for Ireland by The Heritage Council.

“I am delighted with the news that the Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan has been awarded full museum status. This is a monumental achievement for the Cloughjordan Heritage Group and the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee who have dedicated years of hard work towards this significant accreditation,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that this was recognition of the work of those volunteers and the people of Cloughjordan and beyond. This community had created such a unique and welcoming space for both locals and tourists, and he wa glad to see that being officially recognised.

“The Thomas MacDonagh Museum has really shown its strength and ability to adapt and overcome in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. I want to congratulate all those involved; they are a credit to themselves, their community, and the County of Tipperary. This a celebration of hard work and the history of Cloughjordan and I look forward to seeing what community of Cloughjordan and the Thomas MacDonagh Museum have in store” he said.

