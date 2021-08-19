19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Minister Butler to visit Dean Maxwell community nursing unit in Roscrea

“I am in regular contact with Minister Butler and Cllr Smith to progress the campaign to save Dean Maxwell, and I am delighted she has accepted our invitation to visit Roscrea" - Cahill

Minister Butler to visit Dean Maxwell community nursing unit in Roscrea

Cllr Michael Smith, Deputy Michael McGrath and Deputy Jackie Cahill

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

The Minister of State for Older People, Mary Butler TD will visit the Dean Maxwell community nursing home in Roscrea in September, local TD Jackie Cahill has confirmed today.

This visit follows a recent meeting between Deputy Cahill and Cllr Michael Smith with the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath on the inclusion of the Dean Maxwell in the National Development Plan and a separate meeting with Minister Butler on the future of the nursing home. The Fianna Fáil Deputy has said that this meeting, which is ‘vital’ to secure the future of Dean Maxwell for Roscrea and surrounding areas, is a ‘top priority’.

 Commenting on this today, Cahill said: “I am delighted that Minister Mary Butler, the Minister for Older People, has agreed to visit Roscrea and listen to pleas locally to save Dean Maxwell.

“Cllr Michael Smith and myself have been working very closely with our Fianna Fáil colleagues in relation to this issue. We have previously met with Minister Michael McGrath in the Department of Public Expenditure in Dublin. Minister Butler met with us over Zoom following this meeting to discuss the future of this vital facility.

“I am in regular contact with Minister Butler and Cllr Smith to progress the campaign to save Dean Maxwell, and I am delighted she has accepted our invitation to visit Roscrea. This is an absolute priority for me as the only Government TD in Tipperary and for the Fianna Fáil team in the area, and Minister Butler is most definitely aware of this.

 “The people of Roscrea and surrounding areas need Dean Maxwell to remain. There have been a number of false dawns in the past, with empty promises being made to the people of Roscrea. That has to end now and we must do everything we possibly can to find a solution that benefits Roscrea for decades to come. That is exactly what I intend to do”, Cahill concluded.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media