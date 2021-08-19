Minister Butler to visit Dean Maxwell community nursing unit in Roscrea

The Minister of State for Older People, Mary Butler TD will visit the Dean Maxwell community nursing home in Roscrea in September, local TD Jackie Cahill has confirmed today.

This visit follows a recent meeting between Deputy Cahill and Cllr Michael Smith with the Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath on the inclusion of the Dean Maxwell in the National Development Plan and a separate meeting with Minister Butler on the future of the nursing home. The Fianna Fáil Deputy has said that this meeting, which is ‘vital’ to secure the future of Dean Maxwell for Roscrea and surrounding areas, is a ‘top priority’.

Commenting on this today, Cahill said: “I am delighted that Minister Mary Butler, the Minister for Older People, has agreed to visit Roscrea and listen to pleas locally to save Dean Maxwell.

“Cllr Michael Smith and myself have been working very closely with our Fianna Fáil colleagues in relation to this issue. We have previously met with Minister Michael McGrath in the Department of Public Expenditure in Dublin. Minister Butler met with us over Zoom following this meeting to discuss the future of this vital facility.

“I am in regular contact with Minister Butler and Cllr Smith to progress the campaign to save Dean Maxwell, and I am delighted she has accepted our invitation to visit Roscrea. This is an absolute priority for me as the only Government TD in Tipperary and for the Fianna Fáil team in the area, and Minister Butler is most definitely aware of this.

“The people of Roscrea and surrounding areas need Dean Maxwell to remain. There have been a number of false dawns in the past, with empty promises being made to the people of Roscrea. That has to end now and we must do everything we possibly can to find a solution that benefits Roscrea for decades to come. That is exactly what I intend to do”, Cahill concluded.