Tuning in? Christian ethos radio station now broadcasting in this Tipperary town

Spirit Radio officially launched broadcasting in Clonmel on 95.8FM on St Patrick’s Day last at 12 noon.

CEO of the station, Rob Clarke, expressed his delight to be able to launch in Tipperary.

“It’s great to finally have the opportunity to connect with listeners in Tipperary. We’ve had a few challenges but are now launching and are keen to engage with the people here.’’

CHRISTIAN ETHOS

Spirit Radio has a Christian ethos. The music driven station plays an upbeat mix that includes leading artists from the world of contemporary Christian music.

The station is broadcasting in all the main cities and 14 of the largest towns across Ireland. Rob said the response across the country has been terrific.

“People have warmed to our mix of uplifting music and chat.” Producer of the station’s flagship morning talk show, Steve Johnson, said: “Our magazine style program covers current affairs, plus a mix of health, fashion, food, relationships, fitness and faith.

LISTENERSHIP

Radio listenership in Ireland continues to be very high and recent surveys suggest that in the current health crisis people are using radio more and more to stay in touch.

Spirit Radio is a multi-urban radio station broadcasting on FM in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Limerick, Naas, Newbridge, Bray, Greystones, Dundalk, Drogheda, Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Athlone, Tralee, Ennis, Sligo, Letterkenny, Navan, Killarney and now Clonmel

Spirit Radio is available via mobile apps, internet and on the Irish Radio Player.

It is also broadcasting across Ireland on 549 Medium Wave.